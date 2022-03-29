Left Menu

J-K: Case against private school for shifting class-work to another school

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against a private school here for shutting down operations and moving the class-work to another private school, officials said on Tuesday.

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Orbit Girls School Peerbagh following a complaint by the parents of the students there against the management of the school, the officials said.

They said the parents have alleged that the management had shut down the class-work at the previous location of the school at Peerbagh and moved it to another private school in the Baghat area of Srinagar.

A group of parents has also approached a local court seeking directions to the authorities of the education department and the school management to continue class-work at the Peerbagh premises.

City court Judge Ajay Kumar, while passing interim orders on Monday, directed the school management to continue the class-work at Peerbagh till the next date of hearing, which has been fixed on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

