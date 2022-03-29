J-K LG addresses 20K panchayat representatives; says efforts on to realize vision of 'gram swaraj'

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed 20,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members on Tuesday and said by strengthening the PRIs, his administration is empowering a more effective system to truly realize the vision of 'Gram Swaraj' in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor addressed the PRI members from across the Union Territory during a virtual PRI Conference, organized by the department of rural development and panchayati Raj in collaboration with Institute of Management, Public administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), J&K at the civil secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

He said a 100-point programme was finalized for 'Gram Swaraj Month' which will mainly focus on rural infrastructure, good governance, livelihood generation, financial inclusion, youth empowerment, environment protection and women empowerment.

Terming the PRIs as the foundation of rural construction and development programmes, Sinha said in governance, from policy to service delivery, PRIs act as the living cell of the system. ''By strengthening the PRIs, we are empowering a more effective system to truly realize the vision of Gram Swaraj.'' PTI TAS CK

