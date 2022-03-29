Sisodia visits govt school, interacts with students

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited a government school in Jahangirpuri and admonished an official for not ensuring adequate hygiene in the premises, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who holds the Education Portfolio, visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri.

He spoke to the students about academic activities and their experiences of studying new curricula -- the Happiness Curriculum and the Deshbhakti Curriculum. He also reviewed the progress of the reading campaign at the school. During the visit, Sisodia admonished the estate manager for not ensuring adequate hygiene in school premises.

Sisodia said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned for lack of cleanliness on campuses. PTI SLB SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)