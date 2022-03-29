Left Menu

Delhi Technological University apprises Lt Governor Baijal on its achievements

My compliments to the management, faculty and students on their achievements and best wishes for their future endeavours, he said in a series of tweets.According to a university official, in the last year, the varsity started two new masters programme, including one on artificial intelligence, and started two new centres Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles and Related Technology and Centre of Scinece of Happiness for students.He said that the Lt Governor was also informed that the university currently has 14,079 student, including 671 international students.We told him that we have a very good campus placement scenario.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:05 IST
Delhi Technological University apprises Lt Governor Baijal on its achievements
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Technological University (DTU) officials on Tuesday apprised Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the varsity's achievements during the last year, which included starting of centres for electric vehicles and happiness for students. Baijal was chairing the fourth meeting of the court of the university.

''Chaired the 4th meeting of the Court of Delhi Technological University. The court considered and approved the audited annual statement of the accounts and the annual report of the university for the year 2020-2021,'' he said in a tweet.

Lt Governor Baijal also said that he advised authorities to address and settle the ''outstanding audit paras at the earliest''.

''Emphasized upon hand holding and guiding the 'start ups' funded by the university through its innovation and incubation foundation. My compliments to the management, faculty and students on their achievements and best wishes for their future endeavours,'' he said in a series of tweets.

According to a university official, in the last year, the varsity started two new masters programme, including one on artificial intelligence, and started two new centres Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles and Related Technology and Centre of Scinece of Happiness for students.

He said that the Lt Governor was also informed that the university currently has 14,079 student, including 671 international students.

''We told him that we have a very good campus placement scenario. Over 300 companies came to the campus and there were 1,719 job offers. The highest package was Rs 1.2 crore per annum from Amazon while the average package was Rs 11 lakh per annum,'' the official said.

The university spent Rs 228 crore on infrastructure development last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022