Left Menu

T'gana CM urges PM to enable medical students who returned from Ukraine to join colleges in India

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:24 IST
T'gana CM urges PM to enable medical students who returned from Ukraine to join colleges in India
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enable the medical students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine to join medical colleges in the country as a special case to let them complete their education.

For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students, he said.

''Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue,'' Rao said in a letter to Modi.

The Telangana government has decided to bear the medical college fees for students belonging to the state in view of the hardships faced by them, he said.

There are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine ''without completing their medical education'', Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022