Maha govt says schools that have completed syllabus need not be open till Apr-end

Updated: 29-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:43 IST
The Maharashtra education department on Tuesday issued a clarification over its recent circular about Classes I to IX of all schools having to function full day till April 30 to tide over time losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said schools that have completed the syllabus for the year need not remain open till April 30.

A top official from the education department also clarified that summer vacations have not been cancelled.

''Schools which are yet to finish the syllabus can operate for the whole day including Sunday. Schools that have completed the syllabus need not function till April end,'' said Education department commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

