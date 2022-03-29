MP: 57 students fall ill after having mid-day meal in school

Fifty-seven students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

A girl student spotted a lizard in the lentils in her plate, said LS Paraste, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Keolari under Samnapur block here.

''As many as 57 students fell ill after having their mid-day meal. They complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, and were rushed to a nearby hospital,'' he said.

Health department official Vikram Singh said all the children are out of danger and currently under observation of doctors.

