Left Menu

MP: 57 students fall ill after having mid-day meal in school

PTI | Dindori | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:44 IST
MP: 57 students fall ill after having mid-day meal in school
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-seven students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

A girl student spotted a lizard in the lentils in her plate, said LS Paraste, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Keolari under Samnapur block here.

''As many as 57 students fell ill after having their mid-day meal. They complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, and were rushed to a nearby hospital,'' he said.

Health department official Vikram Singh said all the children are out of danger and currently under observation of doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022