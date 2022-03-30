Left Menu

Call on scrapping quota system in KVs after discussion with all MPs: Govt

Even a District Collector has a power to recommend 17 sponsoring authority quota in KVs.Replying to several queries on this issue during the Question Hour in the Upper House, Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said the government is seriously considering concerns raised by all MPs on the quota system in KVs.Be it scrapping or increasing the quota, I would like to reiterate that the government is seriously considering what to do with the quota.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:11 IST
The government on Wednesday said that it will take a call on scrapping the quota system in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) after discussion with all MPs.

Under KVS Special Dispensation Admission Scheme (MP Quota), a Member of Parliament (MP) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can recommend a maximum of 10 students every academic year for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Even a District Collector has a power to recommend 17 sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

Replying to several queries on this issue during the Question Hour in the Upper House, Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said the government is seriously considering concerns raised by all MPs on the quota system in KVs.

''Be it scrapping or increasing the quota, I would like to reiterate that the government is seriously considering what to do with the quota. ....We will take everyone's views and a decision will be taken after the discussion with all members,'' she said.

There has been a regular discussion that reservation has not been followed properly. ''Whatever the decision of the members and Parliament, the government will seriously consider it,'' she added.

During the Question Hour, several members cutting across the political parties raised concern about the quota in KVs. Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) wanted to know if the government will do away with sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) wanted the government to increase the number of KVs across the country and enhance the MP quota in the central schools.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, oversees the 1,248 KVs that are spread across 25 regions in India. There are over 14,35,562 students studying in these central government schools.

