Over 55 lakh students in Guj to watch PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Minister

More than 55 lakh students of various schools in Gujarat will watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction on television and LED screens on April 1, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is being organized for the last four years by the Union Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

Talking to reporters here, Vaghani said the event, scheduled to take place at 11 am on April 1 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, will be the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

During the program, the PM will interact with students, present at the stadium, on how to stay calm and focused during their upcoming exams.

''More than 55.86 lakh students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 in Gujarat will take part in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1. Since the state board exams for classes 10 and 12 have already begun, those students will not take part in the event,'' Vaghani said.

He further said that 40,800 schools of all mediums and boards will make necessary arrangements on their premises for students to watch the live telecast of the PM's interaction on April 1.

''We will also install large LED screens at 349 places to live telecast the event. Apart from students, nearly 2.5 lakh teachers will also watch the telecast. I also urge parents to watch it because it is important to make the education stress-free for students,'' the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the enthusiasm towards this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been phenomenal, with lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences.

The first three editions of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

