UP board's class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after question paper leak

The matter is being looked into and the strict action will be taken against the guilty. Asked why the exam was cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said the question paper that was leaked was distributed only in 24 districts where the exam has been cancelled.In the remaining 51 districts, the English exam is underway. Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla has confirmed the cancellation of class 12 English exam in 24 districts of the state.The question paper was leaked before the start of the exam.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:56 IST
UP board's class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after question paper leak
The class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhsa Parishad was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was reportedly leaked.

The exam was to be held from 2 pm on Wednesday,.

According to officials sources, the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been pressed to look into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi said, ''It appears that the English question paper of class 12 was leaked in Ballia. The matter is being looked into and the strict action will be taken against the guilty.'' Asked why the exam was cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said the question paper that was leaked was distributed only in 24 districts where the exam has been cancelled.

''In the remaining 51 districts, the English exam is underway.'' Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Aradhana Shukla has confirmed the cancellation of class 12 English exam in 24 districts of the state.

''The question paper was leaked before the start of the exam. The matter is being looked into,'' Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

