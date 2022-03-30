Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in colleges: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in universities and colleges so that the entrepreneurial ideas of students don't hit a roadblock after they finish school.

Under the Business Blasters programme, students of Class 11 and 12 are given a seed money of Rs 2000 each to develop business ideas. ''Government school students have till now developed 52,000 business ideas. I think the Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in schools and colleges. ''This will ensure that their ideas do not hit a roadblock when they enter college or university. This will mean that they are prepared when they step out of college,'' he said addressing the 14th convocation of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) here.

''The education system just ensures that students pass exams and get degrees. There is a need to work on students and chart their career programme before they leave college. If they want to pursue higher education, it's good. But if they want to work, they should be worked upon. I think a target oriented approach is needed,'' he said.

Kejriwal also spoke about the doorstep delivery of services of his government. ''Our government systems are running since the time of British and they were framed by them to trouble us. But we changed the system. Just like you can get pizza over a phone call, government services also come to your doorstep,'' he said. A total of 53,692 degrees, including 205 PhDs, were awarded on the occasion.

Dr Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of the university said the varsity is adopting the National Education Policy, 2020.

He thanked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the event, for allocating Rs 20 crore to the university in the Delhi Budget.

The university will be celebrating its silver jubilee next year, he said.

