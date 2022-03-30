World's largest peace dome, Shri Tukaram Vishwashanti Dome to be inaugurated on April 3rd, to witness most influential personalities as part of the opening ceremony

Dedicated to world peace, tolerance and humanity, Philosopher Saint Shri Dnyaneshwar - Shri Tukaram Vishwashanti Dome is a wonderful scientific laboratory of spiritual sciences, with one of the finest statues of saints, scientists and philosophers in human history. The dome is 160 feet in diameter and 263 feet in height and has 24 pillars. Certified by the World Book of Records in London, the dome is considered as the largest in the world. Known as the scientific laboratory of spirituality, the one-of-a-kind dome is aimed towards giving a vision of human life and showing the world the highway of happiness, contentment and peace. On this occasion, the 8th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, will also be inaugurated. Union Road Transport Minister Mr. Nitin Gadkari will also mark his presence as Chief Guest along with other prominent dignitaries that includes Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and world renowned computer expert Dr. Vijay Bhatkar. As part of the inauguration, more than 1.25 lakh copies of the forthcoming Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will also be distributed to students across India. The distribution will begin on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Rajbagh, Loni-Kalbhor, Pune at 9.15 am. Speaking about the occasion, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Da Karad said, “Maharashtra is known as the land of saints. It is our good fortune that Shri Kshetra Alandi-Shri Kshetra Dehu and Pune as a whole have come to be known as Jnana Tirth Kshetra in the holy presence of the philosopher Saint Shri Dnyaneshwar Mauli and the philosopher Saint Shri Tukaram Maharaj. “In the 19th century, Swami Vivekananda, the eldest son of India, prophesied that 'the world would be at peace through the combination of science and spirituality and will show the way to happiness, contentment and peace. It is the responsibility of all of us to make this prediction of Swamiji come true”, he further added. Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendraji Modi had recently stated, ''I have nothing to give to the world more valuable than the Bhagavad Gita and nothing to take from the world.'' In response to the Prime Minister's statement, it has been decided to distribute 1.25 lakh copies and it will be launched on the following day. The closing ceremony will be held on April 5, 2022 at 4.30 pm where the honourable Governor of Kerala Mr. Arif Mohammad Khan will mark his presence as the Chief Guest.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Eighth World Parliament, which will run for three days, will be accompanied by 10 sessions. The following topics that will be discussed are listed below: First session: Mind, Matter, Spirit and Consciousness Second session: Divya Ashirwad ceremony - All the religious books in the world are the real books of life. Third session: Om (ॐ) → E = MC2 Fourth session: The biggest gift from India to the world is Om (ॐ) and Patanjali Yog Sutra Fifth session: A combination of science and spirituality would bring peace to the world.

Sixth session: Student session: Tattvadnya Sant Shri Dnyaneshwar Vishwashanti Ghumat - Scientific Laboratory of Spiritual Science for world peace.

Seventh session: Indias journey from Vedic to Modern Era - The basis of global value-based education Eighth session: The role of India as Vishwaguru to promote peace civilization in 21st century.

Ninth session: Vedic Science and Modern Science: Insights, integration and coordination Tenth session: Universities play an important role in building a peaceful society through spiritually scientific research and innovation. In this World Parliament thinker and scholar of Islam religion, Maulana Dr. Syed Kalbe Rashid Rizvi, Sant Baba Balwinder Singh Ji, Dr. Lari Azad, well known Neuro Surgeon Dr. Deepak Ranade, former Chairman of University Grants Commission Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, Prof. Atul Bhai Kothari, Ms. Narayani Ganesh, Dr. H. R. Nagendra, Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi, Jain Acharya Dr. Lokesh ji, Brahmashti Pujya Sadguru Sri Sri Riteshwarji Maharaj, Dr. B. Ramaswami Swami, Mahant Yogi Amarnath, Dr. Yogendra Mishra, Dr. Swami Dnyanvatsal, Shri Vivek Sawant, Prof. Dr. Priyankar Upadhyay and Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Thinkers, Scholars, Philosophers, Scientists, Theologians etc. will participate and present their views. In addition, from April 3, 2022, the world's largest world Peace Dome will be opened to the public, and a light and sound show describing the precinct will be run there every evening. We think this will be one of the major attractions. In a press conference, this information was given by Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MIT World Peace University, Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President, Prof. Dr. Mangesh T Karad, Executive President of MIT ADT University, Prof. Dr. Milind Pandey, Vice Chancellor of MIT WPU and Dr. Sanjay Upadhye, Advisor.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)