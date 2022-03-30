Students hold stir over punishment issue

More than 200 students staged a demonstration on Wednesday before their school at Gobichettipalayam in the district in favour of teachers over corporal punishment.

According to police, a teacher beat up some students whose parents lodged a complaint with the District Educational Officer Palani and wanted proper action against the teacher.

The students said no action should be taken against the teacher and sought an enquiry into the issue, the police said adding that they would look into the matter. After the assurance was extended by the police, the students dispersed.

