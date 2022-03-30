MHA grants equal pay benefits to Chandigarh UT employees as that of central govt

Employees of Chandigarh Union Territory administration will get same pay and other benefits as those working under the central government following an approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The home ministry issued rules in this effect last night, two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a ''big way''.

According to the Union territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, which will come into effect from April 1, the conditions of service of persons appointed to services and posts in Group A, Group B and Group C in Chandigarh administration will be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the government of India.

Group D posts of the union territory of Chandigarh shall be the same as the conditions of the service of the persons appointed to the corresponding Group C posts in central civil services of the government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons.

The rules say that for those employees under the administrative control of the union territory of Chandigarh who were earlier drawing scales of pay on par with their counterparts in Punjab, it shall be competent for the administrator of the union territory to revise their scales of pay from time to time so as to bring them on par with the scales of pay which may be sanctioned by the government of India from time to time to the corresponding categories of its employees.

In case of a teaching faculty of a technical university or institution, which is governed by the All India Council for Technical Education or Council of Architecture and a higher educational university or institutions, which is governed by the University Grants Commission, through regulations as made by such councils or commission, as the case may be, under any law for the time being in force as applicable, shall be such as specified in the said regulations.

Besides, the rules say that a person appointed to the services and posts under the administrative control of the administrator of the UT Chandigarh shall be subject to transfer from one department to another department so long as such transfer does not adversely affect the pay and allowances, seniority or promotion and all other financial benefits as applicable to such persons.

