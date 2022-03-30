Left Menu

New AIIMS director: Names of 3 docs get top body's nod; to be sent to ACC for final approval

The tenure of New Delhi AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, which was set to end on March 24, was extended by three months. Around 32 candidates had applied for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:42 IST
New AIIMS director: Names of 3 docs get top body's nod; to be sent to ACC for final approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Names of three doctors, shortlisted by a search-cum-selection panel for the post of AIIMS director, have been approved by a key body of the institute and will now be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for final approval.

The three AIIMS doctors recommended for the top job in the premier institute are Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Dr Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department at the institute, sources said.

These three names shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee were placed before the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, on Tuesday and were approved.

These names will be sent to the ACC headed by the prime minister for final approval, the sources said.

The four-member search-cum-selection committee tasked with shortlisting names for the AIIMS director's post is headed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Apart from Bhushan, the committee includes Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan, and Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh. The tenure of New Delhi AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, which was set to end on March 24, was extended by three months. He was appointed to the post on March 28, 2017. Around 32 candidates had applied for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. They included 13 doctors from AIIMS as well as ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022