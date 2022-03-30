MSA signed for implementing BharatNet Phase-II project in TN

The Master Service Agreement (MSA) for implementing the BharatNet Phase- II project in the districts of Package A in Tamil Nadu was signed on Wednesday aimed at providing internet to village at an estimated cost of Rs 1,815.31 crore, the government said.

In the presence of Minister for Information Technology Mano Thankaraj, top executives of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation exchanged documents with Polycab India Ltd for implementing the project II in the districts that fall under Package A.

As many as 3,095 village panchayats in Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Ranipettai, Tirupati, and Chennai districts would be connected through this initiative.

The Centre approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,815.31 crore aimed at connecting the 12,525 Gram Panchayats in Tamil Nadu with high-speed bandwidth using Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs). The village panchayats would be provided with a minimum scalable bandwidth of 1Gbps under the initiative.

The implementation of the project has been divided into four packages (Package A, B, C and D) with the appointment of one system integrator for each package and a third party agency.

In October 2021, a similar MSA was inked with Larsen and Toubro Limited, ITI Limited and BECIL towards implementation of the project in the State.

The project is being implemented in the districts of Packages C -- Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai and Package D --- Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Sivagangai.

''Projects will be implemented in all 12,525 Gram Panchayats, on disposal of litigation concerned with Package B (areas)'', the release said.

With the deployment of the optical fibre cable, the BharatNet infrastructure would allow e-education, telemedicine, telephone, television and internet connection to the common man at an affordable cost.

Government offices, public institutions, schools, colleges and industries would be able to use high-speed bandwidth to deliver citizen-centric service at the village-level.

''The project will improve the socio-economic standard of the State by creating jobs and services in rural areas'', the release said.

Information technology department principal secretary Neeraj Mittal, Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Managing Director A K Kamal Kishore and senior government officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)