Left Menu

Create supernumerary seats for children who lost parents during Covid pandemic, UGC to universities

The Ministry of Women and Child Development with active support from District Magistrates of all states and UTs are identifying these children, so that all possible support can be extended to them, the UGC said in the letter to VCs.These children will be issued PM CARES for Children Scheme, 2021 Certificate by the Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:34 IST
Create supernumerary seats for children who lost parents during Covid pandemic, UGC to universities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice chancellors of all varsities asking them to create supernumerary seats for children who have lost their parents during the Covid pandemic.

It said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is identifying these children from across the country so that all possible support is extended to them.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both parents during the COVID pandemic. Accordingly, the government has launched PM CARES for children scheme. The Ministry of Women and Child Development with active support from District Magistrates of all states and UTs are identifying these children, so that all possible support can be extended to them," the UGC said in the letter to VCs.

''These children will be issued PM CARES for Children Scheme, 2021 Certificate by the Ministry. In view of this, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are advised to create supernumerary seats to accommodate such children to pursue their higher education, whenever they become eligible,'' the letter added.

On Tuesday, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had announced that polytechnics affiliated to it will have to reserve two seats in every course from the upcoming 2022-23 academic session for applicants orphaned by COVID-19, who are covered under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The new clause has been added to the revised approval process norms of AICTE for 2022-23 that was released on Tuesday.

Of the 8,973 applications received for support under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme, as many as 4,302 children who were orphaned during the pandemic have been approved as eligible for benefits, the government had informed Parliament on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022