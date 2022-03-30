Rajasthan govt approves nine posts for anti-cheating cell

The Rajasthan government has approved nine posts for a special cell constituted to check incidents like copying and paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given administrative and financial approval to nine posts for the Examination Fraud Investigation Unit (anti-cheating cell) formed under the special operations group of the police to prevent irregularities in competitive examinations.

The nine posts include an additional superintendent of police, a police inspector and a sub-inspector.

The formation of this unit will help prevent paper leaks, copying and other irregularities in various recruitment examinations in the state, the statement said. The chief minister had announced the formation of the anti-cheating cell in the state budget 2022-23.

