Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves nine posts for anti-cheating cell

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:13 IST
Rajasthan govt approves nine posts for anti-cheating cell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has approved nine posts for a special cell constituted to check incidents like copying and paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given administrative and financial approval to nine posts for the Examination Fraud Investigation Unit (anti-cheating cell) formed under the special operations group of the police to prevent irregularities in competitive examinations.

The nine posts include an additional superintendent of police, a police inspector and a sub-inspector.

The formation of this unit will help prevent paper leaks, copying and other irregularities in various recruitment examinations in the state, the statement said. The chief minister had announced the formation of the anti-cheating cell in the state budget 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022