NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota

A Class 12 student who was preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his hostel room, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:50 IST
A Class 12 student who was preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his hostel room, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Landmark City under the Kunhari police station. No suicide note was recovered from his room. Police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and handed it over to family members after a post-mortem later in the day. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Devender Kumar Singh, a resident of Hindaun city in Karauli district of Rajasthan.

He was a Class 12 student and has been preparing for the exam at a local institute since September last year, Inspector Ganga Sahay Sharma said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and record of the victim in the hostel as well as in the coaching institute is being examined, the inspector said.

