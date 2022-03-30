Left Menu

Mercury levels soar at several places in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:17 IST
Mercury levels soar at several places in Telangana
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury levels soared at several places in Telangana on Wednesday and the Met office here warned of heat wave conditions prevailing at isolated places in several districts in the state in the next couple of days.

Adilabad witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad and Ramagundam with 41.4 and 41.2 respectively, the Met office said.

It said heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and other districts on April 1 and 2.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with district Collectors and senior officials of health, education and disaster management departments in the wake of rise in temperatures in the state.

He directed that schools should be closed early and the health department should keep stock of ORS, glucose and other essential items in adequate quantities in all PHCs, schools and Anganwadi centres, an official release said.

He gave several other directives to deal with the situation arising out of rise in temperature levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022