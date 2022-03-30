Left Menu

Over 1 lakh internship opportunities to be provided by companies: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education AICTE on Wednesday announced that more than one lakh internship opportunities would be provided by reputed companies to students with a view to create a skilled workforce, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:59 IST
Over 1 lakh internship opportunities to be provided by companies: AICTE
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday announced that more than one lakh internship opportunities would be provided by reputed companies to students with a view to create a skilled workforce, according to an official statement. The companies include Salesforce, CISCO, Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) and RSB Transmission India Limited. Increasing the employable opportunities for students is the highest priority of the education ministry and for that, the AICTE has created its internship portal to facilitate students in getting internship opportunities for integrating classroom knowledge and theory with practical application, it said.

Launching the internship scheme, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, ''I must take this opportunity to congratulate the companies for contributing to nation-building. It is commendable that they have taken the responsibility of training college-going engineering and humanities students.'' ''We would like to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio from 27 per cent to 65 per cent. I am happy that the wheels of the chariot of the National Educational Policy 2020 have started rolling with the launch of this programme,'' he said. The minister also said that every matured economy needs a skilled workforce and in this year's budget, a lot of emphasis has been put on creating it.

''I think such programmes will help in creating a skilled workforce,'' Pradhan said.

AICTE Chairman, Anil Sahasrabudhe said that it is very exciting that they are offering one lakh internship opportunities. Currently, the AICTE has over 15.1 lakhs internships -- full time, part time or virtual mode -- available on the portal from various ministries, government departments, private companies, start-ups, and MSMEs, the statement said.

The AICTE has formulated its internship policy for students of technical education, which mandates internships for all undergraduate and diploma students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022