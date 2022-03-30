Education mafia Mahendra Singh Kushwaha’s property attached in UP

The Ghazipur district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday attached land worth over Rs 1 crore of education mafia don Mahendra Singh Kushwaha.

Circle Officer, City, Ojaswi Chawla said a case under the Gangster Act was registered against Kushwaha in 2016 and since then his properties, both movable and immovable, are being been attached.

The land attached on Wednesday at Fatehullahpur village in the Nandganj area is worth about Rs 1.25 crore, he said.

The action came on a day when the Class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh School Board was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case.

The Ballia Police has arrested an official and 16 others, a senior official said. The official has also been suspended, he added.

