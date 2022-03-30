Left Menu

Education mafia Mahendra Singh Kushwaha’s property attached in UP

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:41 IST
Education mafia Mahendra Singh Kushwaha’s property attached in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghazipur district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday attached land worth over Rs 1 crore of education mafia don Mahendra Singh Kushwaha.

Circle Officer, City, Ojaswi Chawla said a case under the Gangster Act was registered against Kushwaha in 2016 and since then his properties, both movable and immovable, are being been attached.

The land attached on Wednesday at Fatehullahpur village in the Nandganj area is worth about Rs 1.25 crore, he said.

The action came on a day when the Class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh School Board was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case.

The Ballia Police has arrested an official and 16 others, a senior official said. The official has also been suspended, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022