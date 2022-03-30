Nagpur teenager ends life after writing suicide note in mobile phone

A 17-year-old Standard XII student allegedly killed himself in Nagpur, leaving behind a suicide note in his mobile phone saying he does not want to live anymore, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager hanged himself using a rope in his house in the Mankapur area on Tuesday, they said.

A police official said the student, who was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to qualify for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, left behind a suicide note in his mobile phone.

In the note, the teenage has stated that he wanted to end his life when he was in Standard X. However, he controlled himself for two years, but now he does not want to live anymore, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Mankapur police. PTI COR RSY RSY

