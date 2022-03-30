Left Menu

Sisodia distributes scholarships worth Rs 12.35 cr to children of construction workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:43 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday distributed scholarships worth Rs 12.35 crore to 15,791 children of construction workers, according to an official statement.

This step by the Delhi government and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will provide financial support for the future of these children, it said.

Asking the students to use the scholarship money wisely, Sisodia said that the Delhi government wants all its children to be skilled and to explore all the new academic and employment avenues, and that finance should not be a hindrance in their path to success.

''This amount will give flight to the dreams of children of construction workers. Every child whose parents are working at construction sites or are involved in any small-scale construction jobs are eligible for this scholarship,'' he said.

He said that every child who registers for this scholarship at school gets an amount of Rs 6,000 per year from Class 1 to 8, Rs 8,400 per year from Class 9 to 10, and Rs 12,000 per year from Class 11 to 12.

The Delhi government has distributed scholarships worth Rs 12.35 crore to children who registered themselves for 2018-19 and 2019-20 sessions, he said.

''Going beyond the scholarship at the school level, the Delhi government also has the provision of providing financial assistance to children of construction workers for higher education.

''Under this, students are provided with a financial assistance Rs 36,000 per year at the graduation level, Rs 48,000 per year for ITI courses and LLB five-year course, Rs 36,000 per year for LLB (3-year course), Rs 60,000 per year for polytechnic diploma, and Rs 1.2 lakh per year for technical courses like engineering, medical, and MBA,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

