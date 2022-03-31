India a land of peace, most secular: RSS leader

India is the most secular country in the world and a land of peace and harmony, senior RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said.

Criticising students who refuse to wear uniform prescribed by educational institutions, he said they should leave the country if they cannot follow the rules here.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the post-graduate students' council of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri campus on Wednesday evening.

India offered religious freedom to all and it has accepted people of all faiths, he said. He said India has a rich history and that the Mughal kings were not part of that history. He also made some critical remarks against Mughal king Akbar. Meanwhile, members of Campus Front of India (CFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) staged protests against the university for inviting Bhat to the campus to inaugurate the council. Bhat is known for making provocative speeches, leaders of both the organisations said.

University vice-chancellor Dr Yadapadithaya said it was the PG students' council that decided to invite Bhat and the university could not oppose the decision of students.

