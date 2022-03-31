Left Menu

School principal's son booked for abetting suicide of girl

A man has been booked for allegedly harassing and abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old girl in Kairana town neighbouring Shamli district here, police said on ThursdayR. The girl was a student of class 9 of a private school, they said.According to police, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Ankit Kumar.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:39 IST
A man has been booked for allegedly harassing and abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old girl in Kairana town neighbouring Shamli district here, police said on Thursday\R. The girl was a student of class 9 of a private school, they said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Ankit Kumar. The accused is the son of the school principal where the girl studied, they said. In a complaint, the family members alleged that the accused used to harass the girl and on March 26, she jumped from the school building under suspicious circumstances, police said. The school management did not inform the police about the incident, they said.

The family was also allegedly forced by the management to cremate the body, they said.

Police registered a case against the accused under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, they added.

