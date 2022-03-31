FLAME University Successfully Hosts a Seminar on Impactful Women in Research

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The School of Communications, at FLAME University, recently hosted the closing session of the International Research Seminar Series titled ’Impactful Women in Research’, which was held on 29th March 2022. The session discussed the challenges and opportunities for women researchers in academia, featuring key speakers like Prof. Jennifer Argo, University of Alberta, Canada; President, ACR & Co-Editor, Journal of Consumer Psychology, Prof. Caroyln Strong, Cardiff University, UK; Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Strategic Marketing, and Prof. Varsha Jain, MICA, India; Associate Editor, Journal of Consumer Behavior.

The Department of Media and Journalism at FLAME University hosted this seminar series under the themes - Research Methods, Contemporary Issues in Research, and Industry-led Research which was open to all students, academicians, and practitioners.

Addressing the last session in the series, Prof. Jennifer Argo, President, ACR & Co-Editor, Journal of Consumer Psychology, University of Alberta, Canada opined, “I think women are quite understanding and work as a team. We have a slightly different approach before jumping to a conclusion. From a career perspective, it is very important for young faculty members to be protected from service requirements to be met, make sure you pick the roles you want to take up and be very selective in your choice.” Prof. Caroyln Strong, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Strategic Marketing, Cardiff University, UK shared her thoughts on research paper rejection and said, “My advice to young researchers is to become reviewers because you need to give back to the community. It is hard to deal with rejection, so when a paper is rejected it may seem devastating, however, it can help you develop your research and give you a newer perspective or angle to approach from.” Prof. Varsha Jain, MICA, India; Associate Editor, Journal of Consumer Behavior shared insights by saying, “The whole idea is you need to understand from the ideation of that research, whether it is aligned with that particular discipline or not, and also it is very important to know more on the journal itself. For example, whether it’s a user-driven study, whether it’s going to contribute, and at what level, etc.” As the series came to a closure on the 29th of March with its 10th session, it had some distinguished speakers who were part of the 8-month long series- Prof. Justin Paul, Prof. Russell Blek, Prof. Stefano Puntoni, K Ramakrishnan, Prof. Julien Cayla, Prof. Carolyn Strong, Prof. Sankar Sen, Prof. Zubin Sethna, Prof. Varsha Jain, Prof. Raj Sethuraman, Prof. Rajat Roy, Prof. Jennifer Argo, Prof. Sandeep Puri and Vivek Balraman.

About FLAME University FLAME University is the pioneer of liberal education in India, delivering the country's premier interdisciplinary education experience. It is driven to being one of India's most respected and reputed centres of learning - the premier destination of choice for higher education in the nation for learners and teachers, to push the design and nature of studies and to create a societal up-gradation phenomenon, particularly in the fields of liberal education and leadership. FLAME has been set up with an idealistic vision and a social commitment to contribute to society nobly. With more than 120 quality full-time faculty members, the university offers an unparalleled educational experience. The student-teacher ratio is 11:1, unmatched at the higher education level in India. Spread on 60 acres of green expanse with aesthetically designed infrastructure, the campus currently consists of five schools: FLAME School of Liberal Education, FLAME School of Business, FLAME School of Communication, FLAME School of Computing and Data Sciences and FLAME School of Design, Art & Performance. FLAME University has been established as a state private university vide the FLAME University Act 2014 (Maharashtra Act No. II of 2015) of the Government of Maharashtra. It is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 2(f), and degrees awarded by the University are recognized under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

