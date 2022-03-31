Left Menu

Fire breaks out inside room at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital

A fire broke out inside a room at the Kasturba Gandhi hospital in cental Delhi on Thursday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze around 3.50 pm, they said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.20 pm, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:18 IST
Fire breaks out inside room at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out inside a room at the Kasturba Gandhi hospital in cental Delhi on Thursday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze around 3.50 pm, they said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.20 pm, they said.

