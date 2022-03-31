7 teachers suspended for allowing hijab-clad girls to write SSLC exam

Seven teachers who had allegedly allowed hijab-clad girls to write the 10th board examination have been suspended in Gadag district, sources in the Education Department said. The teachers were the exam invigilators at CS Patil School. Two other teachers who were the centre superintendents were also placed under suspension, they added. The action was taken as it was against the Karnataka High Court order, which dismissed a set of petitions by Muslim girls from Udupi Government Pre-University Girls' College who challenged the government order banning hijab or any cloth that disturbed peace, harmony and public order. Maintaining that hijab was not an essential religious practice, the court said students have to abide by the school uniform norm.

