Stalin to visit Delhi govt schools with Kejriwal: Sources
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi government schools in the city on Friday, sources here said. Both leaders will meet and later visit Delhi government schools, they said on Thursday.
''Stalin is impressed by the reforms brought in education sector in Delhi and he is keen on visiting the Delhi government schools to have a firsthand experience,'' sources said.
They said that Stalin may also visit mohalla clinics of the Delhi government.
The DMK leader is in the national capital and on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sri Lankan Tamils
- MK Stalin
- Delhi
- Stalin
- Arvind
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi hails positive role played by media in promoting Swachh Bharat. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity, he says while inaugurating centenary celebrations of Mathrubhumi.
The culprits (in the Birbhum killings) should not be forgiven : Narendra Modi speaking virtually at Victoria Memorial.
Central Govt willing to help state in any way required in bringing perpetrators (Birbhum killings) to justice: Narendra Modi.
Rs 80 crore allocated to Sri Lankan Tamils living in India in 2021-22: Govt
PM Narendra Modi inspected antiquities which have returned from Australia: Govt sources.