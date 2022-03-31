Left Menu

Only 49 air ambulances operating in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:50 IST
Only 49 air ambulances operating in India: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Only 49 air ambulances are currently being operated in India by 19 operators, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh.

''Around 4,100 patients have hired the ambulances during the last three years,'' Singh said in his reply to a written question in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Air ambulance services are available in rural areas on a need and availability basis, he noted.

''There are 49 air ambulances (aeroplane and helicopter) operating under aero medical transportation (AMT) by 19 non-scheduled operators in the country,'' Singh said.

While Delhi has 39 air ambulances, Maharashtra has five, he noted.

Kerala has two air ambulances, while Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat have one each, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022