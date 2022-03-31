'Modi's friendly advice turned Prakisha Pe Charcha massive': Pradhan
He said the event was a special and a most sought after day for the student community, and that enthusiasm for it was unmatchable. The event, where the prime minister interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ a “massive people's movement”. Posting a series of tweets a day before the event is scheduled, Pradhan said that Modi’s “friendly advice” and guidance like a “family’s elderly person” turned the event into a mass movement. He said the event was “a special and a most sought after day for the student community”, and that enthusiasm for it was “unmatchable”. The minister exhorted people to join the session which will begin at 11 am at Talkatora Stadium here. The event, where the prime minister interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of it were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth and latest edition was held online due to the pandemic on April 7 last year.
