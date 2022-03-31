Koushiki Dasgupta new vice-chairman of Bengal higher education body
The West Bengal government on Thursday appointed Prof Koushiki Dasgupta as the vice-chairman (academic) of the State Council of Higher Education with effect from April 1, according to a notification.
Dasgupta is the Vidyasagar Chair Professor of Vidyasagar University.
West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is a statutory body for planning and coordination of higher education.
Dasgupta succeeds Prof Mamata Roy whose tenure expires on Thursday, the notification said. She is being appointed to the post for one year.
