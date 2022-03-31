Punjab Assembly's special one-day session on Friday

The Punjab Assembly's special one-day session will be convened on Friday, a decision taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to the list of business, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will move a resolution ''regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh''.

After the Centre's decision that central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Mann had on Monday said it goes against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on Sunday had evoked sharp reactions from AAP, Congress and SAD leaders, with many of them saying this was ''another big blow to the rights of Punjab'' after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

''Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha has convened a one-day special sitting of the first session of the 16th State Assembly on Friday i.e. April 1, at 10 am,'' said a Punjab government tweet.

