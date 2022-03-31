Left Menu

Punjab Assembly's special one-day session on Friday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:47 IST
Punjab Assembly's special one-day session on Friday
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly's special one-day session will be convened on Friday, a decision taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to the list of business, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will move a resolution ''regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh''.

After the Centre's decision that central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Mann had on Monday said it goes against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on Sunday had evoked sharp reactions from AAP, Congress and SAD leaders, with many of them saying this was ''another big blow to the rights of Punjab'' after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

''Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha has convened a one-day special sitting of the first session of the 16th State Assembly on Friday i.e. April 1, at 10 am,'' said a Punjab government tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022