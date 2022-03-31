Halal row: K’taka HM asks intellectuals to teach those who do not respect Constitution, court order

Amid the raging halal row with some right wing organisations asking Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said intellectuals who give sermon on secularism should teach those who did not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict on hijab. The Minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted the head scarf to be allowed along with the school uniform inside classrooms. The girls who petitioned the High Court had contended hijab was their essential religious practice and challenged the Government order which banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. Jnanendra wondered as to why the BJP was blamed by some for the anti-Halal campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices. The Minister also blamed intellectuals for lecturing only the Hindus and not the others. He said, ''Secularism flows in our blood. They (intellectuals) should teach those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them. Such people (violators) have to be told that you should not function this way in this country, this we say, sincerely. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only.'' The Minister said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to halal, which is left to the wisdom of people. Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, ''which everyone knows.'' He was confident that situation would improve in the coming days. A day after the Ugadi festival, which will fall on April 1, a section of Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food, organise 'Hosa Tadaku' where they cook meat. The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various Hindu outfits have been running a door-to-door campaign asking people not to use Halal meat. They have been distributing leaflets as well.

