Case lodged over cheating complaints during Haryana School Board’s class 12 exam

A criminal case has been registered here over a complaint of the use of unfair means during the Haryana Board of School Education's class 12 examination, police said on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged following the seizure of three mobile phones during the examination of Hindi for class 12 at an examination centre in Mandholi Kalan on Wednesday, an official said.

Behal police station's SHO Hari Om said mobile phones were said to be of those aiding students in cheating. "A complaint has been lodged by the superintendent of the exam centre. Investigations are on and mobile phones are being examined," he said.

The allegations are that someone had clicked the photo of the paper from a window a few minutes after the examination began.

A private bus was also stationed near the centre and some people were alleged to have been aiding in the cheating, he said.

