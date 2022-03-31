Modi's friendly advice turned Prakisha Pe Charcha massive: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' into a massive people's movement.

The prime minister's annual interaction with students is being organised for the last four years by the Education ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

Posting a series of tweets a day before the event, Pradhan said that Modi's friendly advice and guidance like an elderly member of the family turned the event into a mass movement.

He claimed the event was a special and a most sought-after day for the student community, and that enthusiasm for it was ''unmatched''.

The minister exhorted people to join the session which will begin at 11 am at Talkatora Stadium here on Friday. ''Tomorrow is a special and a most sought-after day for the student community. The excitement and enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' are unmatched.

''Visited the Talkatora stadium to overview the preparedness for PPC 2022. The prime minister's friendly advice and guidance like an elder of a family have made 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a massive people's movement,'' Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

The first three editions of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online due to the pandemic on April 7 last year. The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode, a statement from the ministry said.

The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the prime minister, have been short-listed based on an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from December 28, 2021, till February 3, 2022, through the MyGov platform, it added.

Nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Creative Writing Competition this year, comprising more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and more than 90,000 parents.

