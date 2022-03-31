Left Menu

PM Modi shares tips for students, their parents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:48 IST
PM Modi shares tips for students, their parents
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day ahead of his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' interaction with students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a series of video tips for them and their parents.

The videos shared on his YouTube channel cover a gamut of issues pertaining to student life, especially related to exams, the PMO said, noting that these are special tips from Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programmes over the years.

Some of the topics of the videos Modi shared include ''On memory power'', ''Role of technology in student life'', ''Are children just meant to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of their parents'', ''How to deal with depression'', ''Beware of depression'', ''Best use of free time'', ''Whom to compete with'' and ''How to improve concentration''.

''De-focus in order to focus'', ''Setting goals and achieving them'', ''Academic comparison and social situation'', ''Choosing right career'', ''How important is the result card'', ''How to handle difficult subjects'', ''How to reduce generation gap'', ''Secrets of time management'', ''Self confidence in and out of examination hall'', ''Face challenges and make yourself special'' and ''Be role model'' are the other topics he covered, the PMO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022