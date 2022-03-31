CAG finds flaws in Gujarat Education Dept's financial management

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out several flaws in the financial practices of the Gujarat Education Department such as issuance of utilisation certificate without completion of work.

The ''State Finances Audit Report of the CAG for the year ended March 31, 2021'' was tabled on the floor of the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, the last day of the month-long Budget session.

During the audit, the central body observed that various new initiatives announced during the budget were not implemented by the department and remained unfulfilled, such as digitization of service book of employees of non-government granted schools.

Other such announcements made in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 that remained unfulfilled include starting three self-financed Sainik Schools on PPP mode, installation of CCTV cameras in secondary and higher secondary schools, NAAC accreditation reforms for government colleges and establishment of Emergency Technology Lab.

As per the rule, utilisation certificate is issued by the grantee organisation when the conditions on which grants were sanctioned have been duly fulfilled.

In the budget for 2018-19, the Commissioner of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) was provided Rs 19.22 crore for construction of 744 new kitchen-cum-stores under the scheme.

The CAG noted that the commissioner had provided a utilisation certificate in respect of the entire amount of Rs 19.22 crore stating that 841 kitchen-cum-stores were constructed during 2018-19.

However, the auditor's field visit at six places in October 2021 revealed that the construction of five MDM kitchens had been completed while the construction of kitchens at one school was under progress.

''However, office of the State Project Director (SSA) had issued a utilisation certificate to Commissioner MDM in respect of the entire grant without ascertaining actual completion of construction work'' said the CAG in the report, adding subsequent communication affirmed that certificate was issued before the completion of work.

The CAG stated that the rule 33 of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017, prescribes that cases of misappropriation, theft, defalcation are to be reported to it by various departments of the state government.

However, CAG audit observed that two cases of misappropriation worth Rs 1.08 crore, under the office of State Project Director, SSA, Gandhinagar were not reported to the body.

''Thus, there is a possibility of misappropriation, theft, defalcation cases not being reported to Audit by various departments. The Finance Department needs to issue necessary instructions in pursuance of Rule 33 of GFR to all the departments so that such cases are reported to all the concerned authorities,'' said the report.

According to the CAG, the Gujarat Budget Manual states that spending departments should surrender unspent grants to the Finance Department as and when savings are anticipated. These unspent balances should be credited to the concerned revenue expenditure.

However, ''unspent balances of grants amounting to Rs 143.76 crore were incorrectly deposited as revenue receipts into government accounts during 2017-18 to 2021-22. This affected the correct depiction of revenue receipts and revenue expenditure of the respective years to that extent,'' it said.

The CAG pointed out significant savings by the Education Department under centrally- sponsored schemes.

''On scrutiny of budget estimates regarding centrally sponsored schemes, it was noticed that the pace of utilisation of funds in some of the schemes, such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, was slow. The savings exceeded Rs 100 crore in several centrally-sponsored schemes due to slow pace of execution'' the central auditor noted.

