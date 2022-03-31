Left Menu

NEET aspirant rescued from captivity in Kota

The youth is currently pursuing a course in journalism.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:54 IST
Police here rescued a 22-year-old girl student, who was allegedly held captive for a week at a hostel room by a youth. The girl, a resident of Champaran district in Bihar, was preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute here, police said on Thursday.

A special team comprising cyber experts in coordination with the Bihar Police rescued the girl.

They also arrested the 22-year-old youth, identified as Ankur Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

The girl's father had lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police that she has been held captive and the accused demanded Rs 40 lakh her release. The accused had earlier prepared for NEET in the coaching institute where the victim was studying and both knew each other, police said. The youth is currently pursuing a course in journalism.

