Left Menu

53 pc children in 12-14 age group received first dose of Covid vaccine, says Delhi govt

The beneficiaries are being administered Corbevax vaccine Over 3.90 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered to youngsters in the 12-14 age group in the city, with West Delhi accounting for the maximum number of administered vaccines in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:19 IST
53 pc children in 12-14 age group received first dose of Covid vaccine, says Delhi govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 53 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group in Delhi have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine since the launch of the drive earlier this month, according to official data.

This is 24 percentage points higher than the national average of 29 per cent, the District Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.

The vaccination drive in the 12-14 years age group started across India on March 16. The beneficiaries are being administered Corbevax vaccine Over 3.90 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered to youngsters in the 12-14 age group in the city, with West Delhi accounting for the maximum number of administered vaccines in the national capital. Over 50,950 doses have been administered in West Delhi till March 30, followed by Northwest Delhi where 46,819 doses were given to the youngsters. Central Delhi has the lowest number of vaccine doses administered at 21,411.

The DDMA notified that 13.59 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered in March, taking to jabs given in the city to 3,25,98,240. Meanwhile, over 4.92 lakh precaution doses of the vaccines have been administered till March 30, informed the Delhi Health department.

According to officials in order to cover the 12-14 year cohort, and the remaining 15-17 years cohorts, vaccination shall be conducted at school sites in camp mode, as required, in close coordination with the education department.

Out of school children shall be mobilized to the nearby health facilities, they said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022