DU constitutes committee to hammer guidelines for ECA trials

The Delhi University has constituted a seven-member committee to draft policy guidelines for the Extra-Curricular Activities ECA for the 2022-23 academic session, an official notification said. The varsity will be holding admissions to undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test that has been made mandatory for all central universities from this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi University has constituted a seven-member committee to draft policy guidelines for the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) for the 2022-23 academic session, an official notification said. Professor Alka Nagpal, Dean, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts has been appointed as its chairperson, while Dr Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council office, has been chosen as its convener and member secretary.

Anoop Lather, Advisor, Cultural Council has been appointed as the advisor to the committee. The varsity will be holding admissions to undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test that has been made mandatory for all central universities from this year. ECA trials were not held the past two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

