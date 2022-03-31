Left Menu

Donors pledge $2.44 bln towards UN appeal for Afghan aid

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Donor countries pledged $2.44 billion towards the United Nations' $4.4 billion appeal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday after a high-level pledging conference.

Earlier, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for donors to provide "unconditional" funding saying that 9 million Afghans faced famine and that families were selling children and organs to survive.

Joyce Msuya, U.N. deputy emergency relief coordinator, announced that $2.44 billion was promised at the talks during which Western donors including the United States, the European Union and Britain strongly criticised the Taliban decision to deny girls secondary education.

