Left Menu

DUTA holds demonstration for regulation of ad hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Thursday staged a protest in Lutyens Delhi demanding a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers.Besides DUTA President AK Bhagi and other Office Bearers, Members of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri and Prof Rakesh Sinha also addressed the gathering and assured the teachers that their demand would be raised not only on the floor of the Parliament but will also be presented before the Union Minister of Education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:08 IST
DUTA holds demonstration for regulation of ad hoc teachers
Representative image Image Credit: @DUTA
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Thursday staged a protest in Lutyens' Delhi demanding a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers.

Besides DUTA President AK Bhagi and other Office Bearers, Members of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri and Prof Rakesh Sinha also addressed the gathering and assured the teachers that their demand would be raised not only on the floor of the Parliament but will also be presented before the Union Minister of Education. Bidhuri promised that he will raise this demand in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. Bhagi said their demand constitutes a step towards restoration of equality, dignity of teachers, gender equality, and maintenance of quality of higher education in the University of Delhi. He demanded the Centre to bring a one-time Bill/Regulation in the Parliament following DoPT norms to absorb these teachers. Bhagi also criticized previous university vice chancellors for "stopping the appointment process" and allowing "ad hocism" in the varsity, while appointments in other central universities continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022