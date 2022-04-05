Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan releases book 'Birsa Munda – Janjatiya Nayak'

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that this book is a comprehensive attempt to bring to the fore the struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the contribution of forest dwellers in the freedom movement.

He appreciated Prof. Alok Chakrawal for making an effort to inscribe the story of the unsung heroes of freedom in the national memory on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today released a book "Birsa Munda – Janjatiya Nayak" written by Prof. Alok Chakrawal, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur. Minister of State for Education Smt. Annapurna Devi was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that this book is a comprehensive attempt to bring to the fore the struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the contribution of forest dwellers in the freedom movement. He appreciated Prof. Alok Chakrawal for making an effort to inscribe the story of the unsung heroes of freedom in the national memory on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Such efforts will inspire more people to bring out such stories, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

