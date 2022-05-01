Left Menu

S.Korea's presidential transition committee names top policy aides

South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee on Sunday named top presidential aides for the incoming government, including the chief national security and economic policy advisor.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 12:04 IST
S.Korea's presidential transition committee names top policy aides
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee on Sunday named top presidential aides for the incoming government, including the chief national security and economic policy advisor. Sunday's announcement came just over a week before Yoon holds his inauguration ceremony on May 10.

Kim Sung-Han, a professor at Korea University and former vice foreign minister, was named the president's national security advisor, after having served as a foreign policy advisor on Yoon's transition committee. Choi Sang-Mok, former vice finance minister, who has also been part of the transition committee, was named the top economic policy advisor.

The new administration faces diplomatic challenges such as strengthening ties with the United States and soothing relations with neighbors Japan and China. Relations with Pyongyang amid heightened tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear activities are also a top priority. Deepening economic inequality and housing prices that have spiraled to new heights under outgoing President Moon Jae-in are also pressing challenges for the incoming administration.

Other top aides were also announced, including Kim Yong-hyun, former director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the head of the Presidential Security Service, and Ahn Sang-hoon, a professor at Seoul National University, as Yoon's social policy advisor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022