PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:41 IST
IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs DC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock c Lalit Yadav b Thakur 23 K L Rahul c Lalit Yadav b Thakur 77 Deepak Hooda c & b Thakur 52 Marcus Stoinis not out 17 Krunal Pandya not out 9 Extras: (LB-4, W-13) 17 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-137, 3-176 Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-37-0, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-44-0, Axar Patel 4-0-25-0, Lalit Yadav 1-0-16-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-40-3, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-29-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

