Naturals honours women achievers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:51 IST
Women who have made significant contribution in their respective fields were honoured by beauty chain Naturals Salon and Spa. Women from different verticals and walks of life were identified and awarded and those franchise owners of the Naturals Salon were also recognised for their contributions, a press release said.

As many as 26 women achievers including noted Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan, actress Simran, entrepreneur Hemalatha Annamalai were among those felicitated at a function held here recently. Chief Minister M K Stalin's wife Durga Stalin who was present on the occasion launched the new website of Naturals and unveiled their next phase of growth plans.

''Empowering women is empowering nation; India's progress rests on the hands of women entrepreneurs'', Naturals CEO and co-founder C K Kumaravel was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

