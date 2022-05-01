Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to start soil rejuvenation drive based on cow urine, organic materials

The Chhattisgarh government will launch Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan on Akshaya Tritya, which falls on May 3, to promote the use of cow urine and other organic materials to increase soil fertility, an official said on Sunday.The decision, which was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day, will also see large-scale promotion of vermi-compost instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, he added.The cabinet has approved implementation of the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension scheme for government employees appointed from 1 November 2004.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:28 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to start soil rejuvenation drive based on cow urine, organic materials
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government will launch 'Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan' on Akshaya Tritya, which falls on May 3, to promote the use of cow urine and other organic materials to increase soil fertility, an official said on Sunday.

The decision, which was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day, will also see large-scale promotion of vermi-compost instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, he added.

''The cabinet has approved implementation of the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension scheme for government employees appointed from 1 November 2004. An order in this regard was issued earlier,'' the official said.

In order to solve problems faced by members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in obtaining caste certificate due to ambiguities in the way the caste name is spelt, the cabinet has has decided to mention the names in English, he said.

''The cabinet has approved fee waiver for exams organized by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, and Special Junior Employee Selection Board. Moreover, for promotion from Grade IV employees to the post of Assistant Grade-III under the Commercial Tax Department, the cabinet has decided to increase the quota of promotion from 25 per cent to 50 per cent,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022