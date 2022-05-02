Left Menu

India rapidly inching towards becoming world leader in entrepreneurial opportunities: MP Governor

India is rapidly inching towards becoming a world leader in entrepreneurial opportunities and with over 65 percent of the countrys population in rural areas, the need of the hour is to identify a working model that is inclusive and beneficial for all, said Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday.The governor made the comments during a day-long national conference on the Role of Social Entrepreneurship organised by All India Society for Electronics and Computer technology AISECT and Rabindranath Tagore University in Bhopal.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:17 IST
India rapidly inching towards becoming world leader in entrepreneurial opportunities: MP Governor
India is rapidly inching towards becoming a world leader in entrepreneurial opportunities and with over 65 percent of the country's population in rural areas, the need of the hour is to identify a working model that is inclusive and beneficial for all, said Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday.

The governor made the comments during a day-long national conference on the ''Role of Social Entrepreneurship'' organized by the All India Society for Electronics and Computer technology (AISECT) and Rabindranath Tagore University in Bhopal. ''India is rapidly inching towards becoming a world leader in entrepreneurial opportunities. With over 65 percent of the country's population in the rural areas, the need of the hour is to identify a working model that is inclusive and beneficial for all,'' he said.

Santosh Chaubey, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University said social entrepreneurship is the only way to identify and solve the needs of the society and build a sustainable economic landscape. ''Language and traditions are the core pillars of focus for the group in building a future-ready India. Social entrepreneurship is the only way to identify and solve the needs of the society and build a sustainable economic landscape,'' he said.

The conference focused on key areas of importance like technology, strategies, and insights on financial inclusion, skill development, and education, social entrepreneurship as well as technology-led innovation. Technical sessions on the role of skilled workforce in making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the role of micro-entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurs in making Atmanirbhar Bharat, and growth opportunity session for entrepreneurs, were among the highlights of the conference.

